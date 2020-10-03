Shares of VPG Down 25.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vishay Preci (NYSE:VPG) on November 21st, 2019 at $33.07. In approximately 4 months, Vishay Preci has returned 25.06% as of today's recent price of $24.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vishay Preci have traded between a low of $26.32 and a high of $41.90 and are now at $26.78, which is 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets foil technology products. The Company's products include strain gages, ultra-precision foil resistors, current sensors, and weighing modules and control systems (transducers/load cells, instruments, weigh modules, and control systems) for a wide variety of applications.

