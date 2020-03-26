Shares of VNO Down 41.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) on February 20th, 2020 at $63.36. In approximately 1 month, Vornado Rlty Tst has returned 41.79% as of today's recent price of $36.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vornado Rlty Tst have traded between a low of $27.64 and a high of $70.45 and are now at $36.88, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, manages, and leases office properties in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vornado Rlty Tst.

Log in and add Vornado Rlty Tst (VNO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.