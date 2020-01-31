Shares of VMW Down 5.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) on November 29th, 2019 at $158.21. In approximately 2 months, Vmware Inc-Cl A has returned 5.82% as of today's recent price of $149.01.

Over the past year, Vmware Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $128.69 to $206.41 and is now at $149.01, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization solutions from the desktop to the data center. The Company's solution products addresses a range of IT problems, which includes cost and operational inefficiencies, business continuity, software lifecycle management, and desktop management.

