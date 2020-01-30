Shares of VLY Up 3.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Valley Natl Banc (NYSE:VLY) on May 3rd, 2019 at $10.57. In approximately 9 months, Valley Natl Banc has returned 3.31% as of today's recent price of $10.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Valley Natl Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.31 and a high of $12.14 and are now at $10.91, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Valley National Bancorp is the holding company for Valley National Bank and The Merchants Bank of New York. The Banks provide personal and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses through branches located in northern New Jersey, and Manhattan, New York. Valley's other subsidiaries include mortgage servicing and investment companies.

