Shares of VLO Down 33.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on December 3rd, 2019 at $94.33. In approximately 3 months, Valero Energy has returned 32.96% as of today's recent price of $63.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Valero Energy have traded between a low of $62.41 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $63.24, which is 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Valero Energy.

Log in and add Valero Energy (VLO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.