Shares of VLO Down 12.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on December 3rd, 2019 at $94.33. In approximately 2 months, Valero Energy has returned 12.45% as of today's recent price of $82.58.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and a 52-week low of $69.44 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $82.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

