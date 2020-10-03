Shares of VLGEA Down 25.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Village Super -A (NASDAQ:VLGEA) on December 4th, 2019 at $25.74. In approximately 3 months, Village Super -A has returned 25.43% as of today's recent price of $19.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Village Super -A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.24 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $20.09, 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 1.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

Village Super Market Inc. owns and operates supermarkets. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides prepared food, natural and organic food, seafood products, bakery products, and pharmacy services. Village offers its products and services throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

