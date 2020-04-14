Shares of VLGEA Up 16.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Village Super -A (NASDAQ:VLGEA) on March 16th, 2020 at $19.38. In approximately 4 weeks, Village Super -A has returned 16.41% as of today's recent price of $22.56.

Over the past year, Village Super -A has traded in a range of $16.48 to $29.99 and is now at $22.41, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Village Super Market Inc. owns and operates supermarkets. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides prepared food, natural and organic food, seafood products, bakery products, and pharmacy services. Village offers its products and services throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Village Super -A shares.

