Shares of VIVO Down 43.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meridian Biosci (NASDAQ:VIVO) on December 20th, 2018 at $17.06. In approximately 12 months, Meridian Biosci has returned 43.13% as of today's recent price of $9.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Meridian Biosci share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.64 and a high of $17.93 and are now at $9.70, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes diagnostic test kits, purified reagents, and related products. The Company offers bio-pharmaceutical enabling technologies. Meridian specializes in gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections, serology, parasitology, and fungal disease diagnosis, as well as rare reagents and specialty biologicals.

