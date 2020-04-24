MySmarTrend
Shares of VIRT Up 11.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT) on March 25th, 2020 at $21.55. In approximately 1 month, Virtu Financia-A has returned 11.23% as of today's recent price of $23.97.

Virtu Financia-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.57 and a 52-week low of $14.94 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $23.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The Company posts two-sided quotes in equities, ETFs, commodities, currencies, options, futures, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools worldwide.

