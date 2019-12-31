Shares of VFC Up 14.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) on November 7th, 2019 at $87.30. In approximately 2 months, Vf Corp has returned 14.06% as of today's recent price of $99.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vf Corp have traded between a low of $67.18 and a high of $100.19 and are now at $99.57, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Vf Corp shares.

Log in and add Vf Corp (VFC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.