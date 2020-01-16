Shares of VALU Up 25.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Value Line Inc (NASDAQ:VALU) on November 11th, 2019 at $27.15. In approximately 2 months, Value Line Inc has returned 25.64% as of today's recent price of $34.11.

Over the past year, Value Line Inc has traded in a range of $17.12 to $34.60 and is now at $34.11, 99% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

Value Line, Inc. produces investment related periodical publications. The Company also provides investment advisory services to mutual funds, institutions, and individual clients. Publications include ""The Value Line Investment Survey,"" ""Value Line Select,"" ""The Value Line Mutual Fund Survey,"" and ""The Value Line No-Load Fund Advisor.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Value Line Inc shares.

Log in and add Value Line Inc (VALU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.