Shares of VAL Up 61.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Valspar Corp/The (:VAL) on December 6th, 2019 at $4.77. In approximately 1 month, Valspar Corp/The has returned 61.43% as of today's recent price of $7.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Valspar Corp/The have traded between a low of $3.42 and a high of $8.75 and are now at $7.70, which is 125% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

The Valspar Corporation manufactures and distributes coatings, coating intermediates, and specialty chemical products. The Company manufactures products such as wood, metal, and composites and glass coatings, polymers, resins, and dispersions products. Valspar distributes its products to customers in North America and other countries around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Valspar Corp/The shares.

Log in and add Valspar Corp/The (VAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.