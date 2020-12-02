Shares of UVSP Down -0.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Univest Corp/Pa (NASDAQ:UVSP) on January 24th, 2020 at $25.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Univest Corp/Pa has returned 0.02% as of today's recent price of $25.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Univest Corp/Pa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.27 and a high of $27.80 and are now at $25.61, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the parent company of Univest National Bank and Trust Co., Univest Insurance, Inc., and Univest Investments, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking, investments, and insurance services. Univest has offices throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Univest Corp/Pa.

Log in and add Univest Corp/Pa (UVSP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.