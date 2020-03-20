Shares of UVE Down 38.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Insura (NYSE:UVE) on January 6th, 2020 at $27.15. In approximately 2 months, Universal Insura has returned 38.45% as of today's recent price of $16.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Insura share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.50 and a high of $32.19 and are now at $16.71, 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UIH) operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. UIH serves customers in the State of Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Insura.

Log in and add Universal Insura (UVE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.