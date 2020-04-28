Shares of UTMD Down -1.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Utah Medical Pro (NASDAQ:UTMD) on April 7th, 2020 at $81.16. In approximately 3 weeks, Utah Medical Pro has returned 1.21% as of today's recent price of $82.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Utah Medical Pro share prices have been bracketed by a low of $75.33 and a high of $112.26 and are now at $84.05, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices. The Company's products are designed to provide better health outcomes for patients and their care-providers. Utah Medical's primary focus is healthcare for women and their babies.

