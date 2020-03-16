Shares of USCR Down 70.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) on November 11th, 2019 at $44.69. In approximately 4 months, Us Concrete Inc has returned 70.62% as of today's recent price of $13.13.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Concrete Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.03 and a high of $56.22 and are now at $13.13. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

US Concrete Inc. provides concrete and related products. The Company offers ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete block, aggregates, and concrete building materials. US Concrete serves the construction industry throughout the United States.

