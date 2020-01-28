Shares of USCR Down 15.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) on November 11th, 2019 at $44.69. In approximately 3 months, Us Concrete Inc has returned 15.73% as of today's recent price of $37.66.

Over the past year, Us Concrete Inc has traded in a range of $33.57 to $56.22 and is now at $37.69, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 2.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

US Concrete Inc. provides concrete and related products. The Company offers ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete block, aggregates, and concrete building materials. US Concrete serves the construction industry throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Us Concrete Inc.

