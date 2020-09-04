Shares of USCR Up 54.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) on March 20th, 2020 at $13.12. In approximately 3 weeks, Us Concrete Inc has returned 54.01% as of today's recent price of $20.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Concrete Inc have traded between a low of $6.75 and a high of $56.22 and are now at $20.20, which is 199% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

US Concrete Inc. provides concrete and related products. The Company offers ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete block, aggregates, and concrete building materials. US Concrete serves the construction industry throughout the United States.

