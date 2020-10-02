Shares of USAK Down 36.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Usa Truck Inc (NASDAQ:USAK) on September 30th, 2019 at $8.20. In approximately 4 months, Usa Truck Inc has returned 36.28% as of today's recent price of $5.23.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Usa Truck Inc have traded between a low of $5.12 and a high of $20.93 and are now at $5.22, which is 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

USA Truck, Inc. is a medium haul, common, and contract carrier specializing in truckload quantities of general commodities. The Company operates in the continental United States, as well as in parts of Canada and Mexico. USA Truck transports a variety of products including automotive parts and materials, tires, paper, glass, chemicals, retail store merchandise, and aluminum.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Usa Truck Inc.

Log in and add Usa Truck Inc (USAK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.