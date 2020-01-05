Shares of UNVR Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) on March 24th, 2020 at $9.90. In approximately 1 month, Univar Inc has returned 47.55% as of today's recent price of $14.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Univar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.40 and a high of $24.77 and are now at $14.60, 128% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Univar Inc. distributes industrial and specialty chemical products. The Company offers solvents, resins, pigments, acids, bases, surfactants, glycols, inorganic compounds, and alcohols. Univar supplies its products to the coatings and adhesives, food, oil and gas, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

