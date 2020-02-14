Shares of UMH Up 21.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Umh Properties I (NYSE:UMH) on September 10th, 2019 at $13.44. In approximately 5 months, Umh Properties I has returned 21.55% as of today's recent price of $16.33.

Umh Properties I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.64 and a 52-week low of $11.71 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $16.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust owns and operates manufactured home communities. UMH Properties serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Umh Properties I shares.

