Shares of ULTI Up 35.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultimate Softwar (NASDAQ:ULTI) on December 31st, 2018 at $244.68. In approximately 16 months, Ultimate Softwar has returned 35.43% as of today's recent price of $331.36.

Ultimate Softwar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $331.36 and a 52-week low of $331.36 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $331.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. designs, develops, and markets software solutions. The Company provides businesses with cloud-based functionality to manage the employment life cycle. Ultimate Software Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ultimate Softwar shares.

