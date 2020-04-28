Shares of ULTA Up 28.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) on March 24th, 2020 at $166.60. In approximately 1 month, Ulta Beauty Inc has returned 28.69% as of today's recent price of $214.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Ulta Beauty Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.05 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $214.40, 73% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates a chain of beauty stores. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin and hair care products, and salon services. Ulta Beauty serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ulta Beauty Inc shares.

