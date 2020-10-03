Shares of UHS Down 15.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) on October 25th, 2019 at $136.75. In approximately 5 months, Universal Hlth-B has returned 15.84% as of today's recent price of $115.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Hlth-B share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $113.86 and a high of $157.79 and are now at $115.09. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is a healthcare management company. The Company operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and surgery centers. Universal provides services such as general surgery, internal medicine, radiology, and pediatric services throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

