Shares of UEIC Up 4.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Elec (NASDAQ:UEIC) on March 26th, 2020 at $37.56. In approximately 1 month, Universal Elec has returned 4.41% as of today's recent price of $39.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Elec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.50 and a high of $59.93 and are now at $39.11, 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Universal Electronics Inc. manufactures and markets preprogrammed universal wireless remote controls, wireless keyboards, and gaming controls principally for home video and audio entertainment equipment. The Company sells and licenses its devices and proprietary technologies worldwide to OEM's, private label manufacturers and companies involved in the cable and satellite industries.

