Shares of UCTT Up 80.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT) on September 5th, 2019 at $13.20. In approximately 4 months, Ultra Clean Hold has returned 80.61% as of today's recent price of $23.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Ultra Clean Hold share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.94 and a high of $24.05 and are now at $23.84, 244% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.30% higher and 2.67% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry focusing on gas delivery systems. These gas delivery systems enable the precise delivery of specialty gases used in a majority of the key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

