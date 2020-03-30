Shares of UBSI Down 39.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) on November 18th, 2019 at $37.45. In approximately 4 months, United Bankshs has returned 39.35% as of today's recent price of $22.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Bankshs have traded between a low of $19.67 and a high of $40.70 and are now at $22.71, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 4.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Bankshs.

