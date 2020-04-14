Shares of UBNT Down 9.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ubiquiti Network (NASDAQ:UBNT) on August 2nd, 2019 at $122.06. In approximately 9 months, Ubiquiti Network has returned 9.40% as of today's recent price of $110.59.

Over the past year, Ubiquiti Network has traded in a range of $108.00 to $174.95 and is now at $110.59, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. offers a broad and expanding portfolio of wireless networking products and solutions. The Company's products and solutions, include high performance radios, antennas and management tools that have been designed to deliver carrier class performance for wireless networking and other applications in the unlicensed radio frequency, or RF, spectrum.

