Shares of UBNK Up 4.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Financial (NASDAQ:UBNK) on September 10th, 2019 at $13.58. In approximately 6 months, United Financial has returned 4.01% as of today's recent price of $14.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Financial have traded between a low of $12.01 and a high of $15.57 and are now at $14.12, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

United Financial Bancorp Inc. is the holding company for United Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and make loans to individuals and businesses. United Bank operates in Hartford and Tolland Counties, Connecticut.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of United Financial shares.

