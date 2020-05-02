Shares of UA Up 5.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) on December 9th, 2019 at $17.53. In approximately 2 months, Under Armo-C has returned 5.11% as of today's recent price of $18.42.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $15.05 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $18.47 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.85% higher over the past week, respectively.

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.

