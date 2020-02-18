Shares of TYL Up 52.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tyler Technolog (NYSE:TYL) on June 18th, 2019 at $221.76. In approximately 8 months, Tyler Technolog has returned 52.53% as of today's recent price of $338.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Tyler Technolog share prices have been bracketed by a low of $196.88 and a high of $340.80 and are now at $338.25, 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. The Company's client base includes local government offices throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

