Shares of TYL Up 33.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tyler Technolog (NYSE:TYL) on June 18th, 2019 at $221.76. In approximately 6 months, Tyler Technolog has returned 33.67% as of today's recent price of $296.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tyler Technolog have traded between a low of $173.26 and a high of $296.43 and are now at $296.43, which is 71% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% higher and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. The Company's client base includes local government offices throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tyler Technolog shares.

Log in and add Tyler Technolog (TYL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.