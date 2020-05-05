Shares of TY Up 7.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tri-Continental Corp. (NYSE:TY) on March 30th, 2020 at $20.91. In approximately 1 month, Tri-Continental Corp. has returned 7.89% as of today's recent price of $22.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tri-Continental Corp. have traded between a low of $16.94 and a high of $29.10 and are now at $22.84, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

