Shares of TXT Down 3.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) on October 21st, 2019 at $46.39. In approximately 2 months, Textron Inc has returned 3.85% as of today's recent price of $44.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Textron Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.30 and a high of $58.00 and are now at $44.60, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Textron Inc. is a global, multi-industry company with operations in aircraft, defense, industrial products, and finance. The Company's products include airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

