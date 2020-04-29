Shares of TXRH Up 17.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH) on April 7th, 2020 at $44.28. In approximately 3 weeks, Texas Roadhous has returned 17.89% as of today's recent price of $52.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Texas Roadhous share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.15 and a high of $72.49 and are now at $52.20, 108% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a moderately priced, full service restaurant chain.

