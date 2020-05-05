Shares of TWN Up 7.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Taiwan Fund Inc (NYSE:TWN) on April 6th, 2020 at $17.06. In approximately 4 weeks, Taiwan Fund Inc has returned 7.85% as of today's recent price of $18.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Taiwan Fund Inc have traded between a low of $13.75 and a high of $22.48 and are now at $18.16, which is 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

