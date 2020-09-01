Shares of TUP Down 29.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) on October 30th, 2019 at $11.55. In approximately 2 months, Tupperware Brand has returned 29.00% as of today's recent price of $8.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tupperware Brand have traded between a low of $7.16 and a high of $38.63 and are now at $8.20, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a portfolio of global direct selling companies which sell products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. The Company's product brands and categories include food preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. Tupperware Brands also sells beauty and personal care products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tupperware Brand.

Log in and add Tupperware Brand (TUP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.