Shares of TSQ Up 44.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Townsquare Med-A (NYSE:TSQ) on October 28th, 2019 at $7.08. In approximately 3 months, Townsquare Med-A has returned 44.35% as of today's recent price of $10.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Townsquare Med-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.65 and a high of $10.22 and are now at $10.22, 120% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% higher and 2.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Townsquare Media, Inc. provides radio broadcasting services. The Company acquires, develops, and operates radio stations and digital properties in mid-sized markets. Townsquare Media owns FM and AM radio stations throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Townsquare Med-A shares.

