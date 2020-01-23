Shares of TSQ Up 39.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Townsquare Med-A (NYSE:TSQ) on October 28th, 2019 at $7.08. In approximately 3 months, Townsquare Med-A has returned 38.98% as of today's recent price of $9.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Townsquare Med-A have traded between a low of $4.65 and a high of $10.23 and are now at $9.84, which is 112% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Townsquare Media, Inc. provides radio broadcasting services. The Company acquires, develops, and operates radio stations and digital properties in mid-sized markets. Townsquare Media owns FM and AM radio stations throughout the United States.

