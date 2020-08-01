Shares of TSQ Up 37.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Townsquare Med-A (NYSE:TSQ) on October 28th, 2019 at $7.08. In approximately 2 months, Townsquare Med-A has returned 37.15% as of today's recent price of $9.71.

Over the past year, Townsquare Med-A has traded in a range of $4.65 to $10.13 and is now at $9.76, 110% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.15% higher and 2.76% higher over the past week, respectively.

Townsquare Media, Inc. provides radio broadcasting services. The Company acquires, develops, and operates radio stations and digital properties in mid-sized markets. Townsquare Media owns FM and AM radio stations throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Townsquare Med-A shares.

Log in and add Townsquare Med-A (TSQ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.