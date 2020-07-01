Shares of TSLA Up 94.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on September 10th, 2019 at $232.24. In approximately 4 months, Tesla Inc has returned 94.43% as of today's recent price of $451.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tesla Inc have traded between a low of $176.99 and a high of $454.00 and are now at $451.54, which is 155% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% higher and 3.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tesla Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The Company owns its sales and service network and sells electric powertrain components to other automobile manufacturers. Tesla serves customers worldwide.

