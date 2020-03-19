Shares of TRR Up 90.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trc Cos Inc (:TRR) on November 10th, 2016 at $9.20. In approximately 41 months, Trc Cos Inc has returned 90.76% as of today's recent price of $17.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trc Cos Inc have traded between a low of $5.91 and a high of $17.60 and are now at $17.55, which is 197% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

TRC Companies, Inc. operates as an engineering and construction management firm. The Firm offers communications, engineering, environmental testing, coal ash, energy efficiency, hurricane disaster recovery, and air quality management services. TRC serves power, oil and gas, environmental, and infrastructure markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

