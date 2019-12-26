Shares of TROX Up 26.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX) on November 4th, 2019 at $9.42. In approximately 2 months, Tronox Ltd-Cl A has returned 26.91% as of today's recent price of $11.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A have traded between a low of $6.71 and a high of $15.50 and are now at $11.96, which is 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

Tronox Limited operates mining and inorganic chemical businesses. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals, as well as manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. Tronox mines trona ore and manufactures natural soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, caustic soda, and other compounds which are used in the production of household products.

