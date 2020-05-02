MySmarTrend
Shares of TRIP Down 15.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) on November 7th, 2019 at $33.59. In approximately 3 months, Tripadvisor Inc has returned 15.47% as of today's recent price of $28.39.

Over the past year, Tripadvisor Inc has traded in a range of $27.12 to $60.90 and is now at $28.39, 5% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel research company. The Company offers customers with travel information, reviews, and opinions of members about destinations and accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, and activities. TripAdvisor serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tripadvisor Inc.

