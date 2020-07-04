Shares of TREE Down 40.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) on February 26th, 2020 at $294.71. In approximately 1 month, Lendingtree Inc has returned 40.12% as of today's recent price of $176.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Lendingtree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $135.72 and a high of $434.52 and are now at $176.48, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

LendingTree, Inc. operates a lending business and real estate business. The Company originates, processes, approves and funds various types of residential real estate loans and offers residential mortgage loan settlement services. LendingTree also offers access to home equity loans and lines of credit, personal loans, business loans, and auto loans.

