Shares of TREE Down 13.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) on February 26th, 2020 at $294.72. In approximately 2 weeks, Lendingtree Inc has returned 13.25% as of today's recent price of $255.68.

Lendingtree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $434.52 and a 52-week low of $255.00 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $255.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 0.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

LendingTree, Inc. operates a lending business and real estate business. The Company originates, processes, approves and funds various types of residential real estate loans and offers residential mortgage loan settlement services. LendingTree also offers access to home equity loans and lines of credit, personal loans, business loans, and auto loans.

