Shares of TPH Up 22.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) on March 25th, 2020 at $8.96. In approximately 1 month, Tri Pointe Group has returned 22.61% as of today's recent price of $10.98.

Over the past year, Tri Pointe Group has traded in a range of $5.89 to $18.63 and is now at $10.98, 86% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. provides construction services. The Company designs, builds, develops, and constructs single family residential homes. TRI Pointe Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

