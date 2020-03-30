Shares of TOWN Down 37.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) on January 6th, 2020 at $27.33. In approximately 3 months, Towne Bank has returned 37.46% as of today's recent price of $17.09.

Over the past year, Towne Bank has traded in a range of $15.03 to $29.02 and is now at $17.09, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

TowneBank is a full-service commercial bank serving customers through offices located in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank offers a full array of personal and business banking products and services, as well as internet banking.

