Shares of TOWN Down 34.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) on January 6th, 2020 at $27.33. In approximately 3 months, Towne Bank has returned 34.78% as of today's recent price of $17.82.

Towne Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.02 and a 52-week low of $15.03 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $17.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

TowneBank is a full-service commercial bank serving customers through offices located in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank offers a full array of personal and business banking products and services, as well as internet banking.

